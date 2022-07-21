NASA Just Shared a Rainbow-Like Photo of Pluto and Netizens Are Amazed

NASA's Spacecraft New Horizons shares new photos of pluto.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@nasa)
Who doesn’t love looking at photos from space? Be it the James Webb telescope photos that recently went viral, or these latest images of Pluto released by NASA, users online love to see photos like these.
In a new photo of Pluto that depicts its varied surfaces from planes to mountains through different colours, NASA has ended up creating a beautiful rainbow-like picture.
The image is created by scientists at New Horizons, a NASA spacecraft made specifically to explore undiscovered parts of Pluto. Each valley, terrain, icy plain, and dune is assigned a different colour, which has resulted in this marvellous photo.
Here are some reactions from users online.