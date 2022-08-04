Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Was the Most Tracked Flight Ever

United States (US) House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's flight to Taiwan on Tuesday, 2 August, became the most tracked flight in history, according to popular tracking service Flightradar24.

From the time it lifted off from Kuala Lumpur, SPAR19 was already the most tracked flight among active flights, according to the website.

By the time it landed in Taipei, it was being tracked by more than 7,08,000 people around the world, making it the most tracked live flight in Flightradar24 history.

Over seven hours, nearly 30 lakh people tracked the flight.