MWC Barcelona 2023 Event: Dates, Schedule, Venue, & How to Book Tickets

MWC Barcelona 2023 details
(Image: iStock)
MWC Barcelona is the world’s largest and most influential event for the connectivity industry. This event unleashes the convergence of technology, community, and commerce. Different companies look forward to participating in the event and taking a front-and-center position on the event’s content agenda. Different companies will aim to amplify their views on balanced investment and growth strategies for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) clients. The companies of the industry can get ready to face their peers.
The different programs of various companies aim to deliver value, insights, and experiences across the critical industry, some of which include 5G, Open Net, Reality+, and Digital Everything, a few of Accenture’s MWC23 programs. The event offers groundbreaking technology and immersive experiences for guests. Let's have a look at the date, time, venue, and ticket booking process of MWC Barcelona 2023.
The MWC Barcelona 2023 will take place at Fira Gran Via, Barcelona
from 27 February to 2 March 2023.
Firstly, you will have to visit the official website at mwcbarcelona.com
On the homepage, click on the link 'Passes'.
You will see an option to register and see two options for passes- physical and virtual passes.
You can choose between the 3 types of passes the physical type- VIP pass, leader's pass, and discovery pass. The virtual pass has only iLeader's pass.
The prices will be written below the types with VAT included.
You will have to click on the 'buy pass' link.
Enter your personal details and photo ID.
Review all the details and submit.
You will have to make the payment and passes will be delivered to you via email.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)