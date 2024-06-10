Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications and Price

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Launch Date in India.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India: Tech giant Motorola is expected to launch a new smartphone Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India soon. The smartphone was recently launched in global markets and as per teasers shared by the company on X (formerly Twitter), it will arrive in India shortly. Although, the company hasn't shared exact launch date of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India, it is anticipated that the handset may hit the markets in June. Generally, Motorola doesn't launch ultra series in India but with the launch of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the company will make its debut in this segment.
The upcoming Motorola Edge 50 Ultra will arrive with a real wooden back panel. The exact features of the handset are still under the wraps but it is likely that the Indian variant may share some specifications with the global versions. Let us read in detail about the launch date, features, specs, and price of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra below.
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is arriving in India soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed.
The expected price of Motorola Edge 50 Ultra in India is Rs 40,000 to 50,000. However, the exact price will be revealed at the launch event.
A 6.7-inch OLED display with 144 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip.
For optics, the smartphone may flaunt a triple rear camera system, including 50 MP main camera, 64 MP telephotos lens with OIS, and 50 MP ultrawide lens. In the front, the handset may be equipped with a 50 MP selfie camera for video calling.
IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.
Runs on Android 14 OS.
6GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
4,500mAh battery with 50W wireless charging.
Published: 10 Jun 2024,10:57 AM IST