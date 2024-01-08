Moto G34 5G Launch on 9 January 2024: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Motorola is all set to launch a new handset Moto G34 in India on Tuesday, 9 January 2024. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed certain features and specifications of the 5G smartphone. It will arrive with a vegan leather design, immersive 6.5-inch IPS LCD display, incredible 50MP Quad Pixel Camera, and will be powered by Snapdragon 695.

Moto G34 will be available for sale on e-commerce platform Flipkart, official website of the company, and at all leading retail stores. According to the company, Moto G34 will arrive as segment's fastest 5G smartphone. Let us check out the Moto G34 launch date in India, features, specifications, price, and other details below.