Meta, Jio Platforms Team Up to Launch JioMart on Whatsapp

Reliance Retail's customers will now be able to order groceries on WhatsApp, as tech giant Meta and Jio Platforms have collaborated to launch JioMart on the popular messaging platform.

JioMart on WhatsApp will enable users in India, including first-time online shoppers, to seamlessly browse through JioMart's grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase, without leaving the WhatsApp chat, according to a joint statement.

Speaking at the 45th AGM of Reliance Industries, Isha Ambani, 30, gave a presentation on placing online grocery orders using WhatsApp (Meta-owned platform) and making payments.