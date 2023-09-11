KTM 390 Duke Launched in India; Check Price, Design & Other Specifications

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019KTM 390 Duke Launched in India; Check Price, Design & Other Specifications

Interested buyers can check details about the KTM 390 Duke below
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Published:

All specs and details about KTM 390 Duke

(Image: Autox.com)

KTM has launched the new 390 Duke in the Indian market for Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom). Interested buyers can now book the vehicle at Rs 4,499 on KTM's official website and deliveries will also begin soon.

The new KTM 390 Duke will have a number of new designs and additional improvements like a larger engine, and a more solid and muscular stance because of the enormous tank shrouds. KTM has also introduced the 250 Duke for Rs 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom) which offers several improvements over the previous model and is similar to the new 390 Duke.

KTM 390 Duke: Price

The new KTM 390 Duke will be available at a cost of Rs 13,000 more than the current model. that makes it Rs 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom).

KTM 390 Duke: Design, Hardware & Specs

  1. The new 390 Duke has an LED headlight and DRLs in the style of a boomerang

  2. In the new KTM bike, the fuel tank shrouds are more noticeable

  3. The manufacturer has modified the tank's design and has given the bike a more powerful look than before.

  4. The bike will be available in colors like Atlantic Blue and Electronic Orange Metallic

  5. The new KTM Duke 390 will have a bigger, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 399cc engine.

  6. The engine will have a six-speed transmission that produces 44.25bhp and 39Nm.

  7. The vehicle also has a slipper clutch and quick-shifter features

  8. The other rider aids in the bike include a five-inch TFT, launch control, and riding modes like Street, Rain, and Track. Turn-by-turn instructions, smartphone connectivity, call, and music control are also available.

  9. The 390 Duke has a new steel trellis structure with powder coating. 

  10. It sports a set of 33mm USD front forks with adjustable compression and rebound

  11. The bike also has a mono-shock with adjustable preload and rebound, handling the suspension responsibilities.

  12. The new motorcycle has a dual-channel, cornering, and Supermoto ABS along with a new 320mm front disc and 240mm rear disc for brakes.

  13. The streetfighter comes with 17-inch alloy wheels covered with Michelin tires.

