Kerala Lottery Result Today 26 August 2022 for NIRMAL(NR-291); Check Prize Money

The Kerala Lottery Result on Friday, 26 August 2022, for NIRMAL (NR-291) has been released by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries on the official website – keralalotteries.com. Participants can check all the important details like winning amounts, winning numbers, and other information from the website at 3 pm on Friday.

The live result of the NIRMAL (NR) lottery is declared every Friday on the website of Kerala State Lotteries. Once the live result is released, it is followed by a PDF result copy which is published on the website from 4 pm onwards.

To claim the winning prize, the winners of the NIRMAL (NR-291) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month from the results being announced. Winners must remember that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.