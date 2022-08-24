Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here

Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here

Kerala Lottery Result Today: Download AKSHAYA (AK-563) result PDF on 24 August 2022 from keralalotteries.com.
Know how to check the Kerala Lottery Akshaya AK 563 Result today.

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the live result of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery at 3 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete result copy of the lottery will be published in a PDF format on the website.

All the Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed on every Wednesday of the week on the website of Kerala State Lottery Department. People can check all the details like winner names and prize money from the site.

To claim the winning amount, the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result Declared: Know the Prize Money

The following is the list of prize money that will be given to the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery:

  • First Prize Winner: Rs 70,00,000

  • Second Prize Winner: Rs 50,00,000

  • Third Prize Winner: Rs 10,00,000

  • Fourth Prize Winner: Rs 5,000

  • Fifth Prize Winner: Rs 2,000

  • Sixth Prize Winner: Rs 1,000

  • Seventh Prize Winner: Rs 500

  • Eighth Prize Winner: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize Winner: Rs 8,000

AKSHAYA (AK-563) Result: How To Check

All the players of the Kerala Lottery AKSHAYA (AK-563) must follow the steps mentioned below to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for AKSHAYA (AK-563) against the draw date – 24 August 2022

  • Hit the view option

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference

