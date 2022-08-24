Kerala Lottery Result Today on 24 August 2022 for AKSHAYA (AK-563); Details Here

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the live result of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery at 3 pm on Wednesday, 24 August, on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. Later, from 4 pm onwards, a complete result copy of the lottery will be published in a PDF format on the website.

All the Kerala lottery fans must know that the result of the AKSHAYA lottery is revealed on every Wednesday of the week on the website of Kerala State Lottery Department. People can check all the details like winner names and prize money from the site.

To claim the winning amount, the winners of the AKSHAYA (AK-563) lottery draw must submit their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of 30 days after the declaration of the results. Also, winners must know that there is a deduction of 30 percent lottery tax and 10 percent agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.