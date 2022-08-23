Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery today, 23 August, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results including the list of winners, prize money, and other information will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.