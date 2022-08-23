Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 327: Know the prize money and check the list of winners.
The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery today, 23 August, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results including the list of winners, prize money, and other information will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.
All the winners of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.
Following is the prize money which the winners will receive:
1st prize: Rs 75,00,000
2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000
3rd Prize: Rs 5,000
4th Prize: Rs 2,000
5th Prize: Rs 1,000
6th Prize: Rs 500
7th Prize: Rs 200
8th Prize: Rs 100
Cons Prize: Rs 8,000
All the players of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) must follow the below steps to check whether they have won or not:
Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.
On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.
Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.
Click on the lottery/draw number for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) against the draw date- 23/08/2022.
Hit the view option.
A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.
Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.
Download the PDF copy for future reference.