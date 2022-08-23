Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) on 23 August 2022

The result of the Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) has been declared. Here are the winning numbers.
Saima Andrabi
India
Published:

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 327: Know the prize money and check the list of winners.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS 327: Know the prize money and check the list of winners.</p></div>

The Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries will announce the result of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery today, 23 August, at 3 pm on its official website – keralalotteryresult.net. The detailed lottery results including the list of winners, prize money, and other information will be released on the website in a PDF format at 4 pm.

All the winners of the Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) lottery draw can claim their winning prizes by submitting their lottery tickets to the concerned authorities of the Kerala State Lottery Department within a period of one month after the declaration of the results. To check more details, people must visit the official website.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: WIN-WIN(W-682) Result Declared, Details Here
All the winners of today's Kerala lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) must remember that there will be a deduction of 30% lottery tax and 10% agent lottery commission applicable to the prize money.

Prize Money of  Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) Lottery Winners

Following is the prize money which the winners will receive:

  • 1st prize: Rs 75,00,000

  • 2nd Prize: Rs 1,00,000

  • 3rd Prize: Rs 5,000

  • 4th Prize: Rs 2,000

  • 5th Prize: Rs 1,000

  • 6th Prize: Rs 500

  • 7th Prize: Rs 200

  • 8th Prize: Rs 100

  • Cons Prize: Rs 8,000

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: Karunya KR 563 Result to be Out; Latest Details Here
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Check the Result for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) Lottery?

All the players of the Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) must follow the below steps to check whether they have won or not:

  • Visit the Kerala lottery website – keralalotteries.com.

  • On the home page, go to the 'Result View' section.

  • Click on the link and a list of Kerala lottery results will be displayed on your screen.

  • Click on the lottery/draw number for Sthree Sakthi (SS-327) against the draw date- 23/08/2022.

  • Hit the view option.

  • A PDF copy will open up on your computer screen.

  • Check all the details including the lottery numbers of winners, winning amount, and other important details.

  • Download the PDF copy for future reference.

Also ReadKerala Lottery Today: NIRMAL(NR-290) Result Declared, Check All Details Here

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT