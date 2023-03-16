Kerala Lottery Result Today: Karunya Plus KN 461 Result Out; Prize List Here

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 461 draw is released at 3 pm on the official website - keralalotteries.com. One can check the live lottery result for Thursday, 16 March 2023, now on the official website. The State Lottery Department of Kerala releases the live results at a particular time so that participants can check if they are one of the lucky winners. It is released online for the convenience of the people.

The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 461 on Thursday, 16 March, can be downloaded after 4 pm from keralalotteries.com. It is important to download the result PDF and save a copy of the same for future reference. Participants of the lottery draw today must be alert and take note of the latest announcements by the department.