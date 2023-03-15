Jio Unveils Postpaid Family Plan at Rs 696 For Four Members; Benefits & Perks

Reliance Jio is one of India's biggest telecom operator and it has launched various prepaid and postpaid plan for its users with various perks and benefits. Now it has come up with the group postpaid plans for family of 4 members. It has launched four new Postpaid family Plans – Jio Plus. It will be available free of cost for the first month. As per Jio with a total monthly charge for the four post-paid connections under the family plan just at Rs 696 for four members.

