Jio 5 G Launched in India: Full List of Cities & Steps to Activate Here

The year 2023 is going to be about 5 G as telecom companies like Jio and Airtel have launched their 5 G services in various cities and localities in India. Their 5G services were introduced last year only and since then the telecom operators have been rolling out their 5G services in different regions of the country.

5G can only be used on 5G smartphones thus Jio is working with OEMs to support all the 5G smartphones and eligible iPhone models.

Jio has confirmed that the firm has officially rolled out Jio 5G service in 75 Indian cities so far, Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur being the recent additions. Let's have a look at the entire list of cities Reliance Jio has launched Jio 5G.