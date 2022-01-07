Jio Revives Rs 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Jio's Rs 499 plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription is valid for 28 days
Check details about Jio's Disney+ Hotstar prepaid recharge plans

Reliance owned telecom company Jio has reintroduced its Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan. This plan comes with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Recently, after prepaid plan price hike, the price of Jio's Disney+ Hotstar plans were also increased. The price of Rs 499 plan was revised to Rs 601. However, Jio has now revived Rs 499 recharge plan again.

Jio Rs 499 Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plan

This plan comes with 2GB internet data per day clubbed with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth 499. It is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls & 100 SMS per day.

Customers also get access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio's Rs 499 prepaid plan is the cheapest plan which comes with Hotstar subscription.

Here are the details of some other Disney+ Hotstar plans offered by Jio.

Rs 601

  • Validity: 28 days

  • 90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 659

  • Validity: 56 days

  • 84 GB; 1.5 GB per day + 10 GB

  • Voice: NA

  • SMS: NA

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 799

  • Validity: 56 days

  • 112 GB; 2 GB per day

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 1066

  • Validity: 84 days

  • 173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

Rs 3119

  • Validity: 365 days

  • 740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB

  • Unlimited voice calling

  • 100 SMS/day

  • 1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription

