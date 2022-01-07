Jio Revives Rs 499 Prepaid Recharge Plan with Disney+ Hotstar Subscription

Check details about Jio's Disney+ Hotstar prepaid recharge plans
(Photo: The Quint)
Reliance owned telecom company Jio has reintroduced its Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan. This plan comes with a free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.
Recently, after prepaid plan price hike, the price of Jio's Disney+ Hotstar plans were also increased. The price of Rs 499 plan was revised to Rs 601. However, Jio has now revived Rs 499 recharge plan again.
This plan comes with 2GB internet data per day clubbed with one year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription worth 499. It is valid for 28 days and offers unlimited voice calls & 100 SMS per day.
Customers also get access to Jio services like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Here are the details of some other Disney+ Hotstar plans offered by Jio.
Rs 601
Validity: 28 days
90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 659
Validity: 56 days
84 GB; 1.5 GB per day + 10 GB
Voice: NA
SMS: NA
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 799
Validity: 56 days
112 GB; 2 GB per day
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 1066
Validity: 84 days
173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 3119
Validity: 365 days
740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
