Jio Hikes Price of Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Plans: Check Details

Jio Disney+ Hotstar Prepaid Recharge Plans Price hike
(Photo: The Quint)
After price hike of prepaid tariffs, telecom giant Jio has now announced the updated price of its Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans.
Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans were launched in late August 2021. The company offers one year Disney+ Hotstar subscription (worth Rs 499) with these plans.
Here are the price details of revised Jio Disney+ Hotstar plans.
Rs 601
Validity: 28 days
90 GB; 3 GB per day + 6 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 799
Validity: 56 days
112 GB; 2 GB per day
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 1066
Validity: 84 days
173 GB; 2 GB per day + 5 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 3119
Validity: 365 days
740 GB; 2 GB per day + 10 GB
Unlimited voice calling
100 SMS/day
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Rs 659
Validity: 56 days
84 GB; 1.5 GB per day + 10 GB
Voice: NA
SMS: NA
1 year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription
Along with Disney+ Hotstar, users will also get access to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.
Jio, from 1 December 2021, also implement the price hike of up to 21 percent on its prepaid plans.
For more details about revised plans, you can check the official website of Jio.
