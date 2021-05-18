Is Maharashtra Paving The Way for COVID-19 Vaccination Passports?

The Maharashtra government is working on a blockchain technology which according to an industry source is a step towards COVID-19 vaccination passports – a digital certificate which shows proof of both vaccination and COVID-19 test results.

This move has come after the state successfully implemented four pilot e-governance projects based on blockchain technology.

Earlier in 2020, officials from Maharashtra said they will soon come out with ‘State Blockchain Policy’ that will provide direction to be the first blockchain powered-state in the country.