iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 to Launch on 26 August in China: Leaked Features, Specs

iQOO Z6x, iQOO Z6 to launch in China.
(Photo Courtesy: Amazon)
A few key details of the iQOO Z6 series, which has been talked about a lot, have been leaked before the launch, as per reports. Though no official announcement has been made yet, we will be sharing the leaked design, specs, and features here.
The iQOO z6x series will be launched on 26 August in China, as per the release date shared by iQOO itself.
The iQOO Z6 will be launching in China officially for the very first time. The iQOO Z6 series will succeed the iQOO Z5 and Z5x phones. iQOO has confirmed that the iQOO Z6 series will be launched on 26 August (Friday) at 7:30 pm China time.
iQOO is ready to launch two smartphones in the Z6 series- the iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6x.
iQOO launched the Z6 series earlier this year with three phones – iQOO Z6 5G, iQOO Z6 44W, and the iQOO Z6 Pro 5G.
Here are the key specifications of the iQOO Z6 :
The phone is expected to have a full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
It may come with a triple camera system.
The phone might have a 64MP primary lens at the back.
It will have support for OIS (Optical Image Stabilization).
The device may be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ SoC.
It may have 8GB/12GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of internal storage.
It is expected to have a big battery with 80W fast charging technology.
On the other hand, the iQOO Z6x may come with totally different specifications. It may be similar to iQOO Z6 in terms of the design but the internals will be tweaked. Instead of an 80W solution, the Z6x will have a 44W fast charging technology.
The key features of the new iQOO series are not yet known. The launch is near and as we move closer to the release, we expect to get more information. The smartphone may debut in the following RAM and storage combinations: 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB, and 8GB/256GB.
