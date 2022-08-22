Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Xiaomi To Launch NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series on 30 August

Xiaomi To Launch NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series on 30 August

Xiaomi will launch NoteBook Pro 120G & Smart TV X Series on 30 August. Check the leaked specs and expected price.
Shivangani Singh
Gadgets
Published:

Know the expected price, features, and specs for NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series.

|

(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Know the expected price, features, and specs for&nbsp;NoteBook Pro 120G and Smart TV X Series.</p></div>

Xiaomi has announced that it will conduct an event on 30 August for the launch of a new high-end laptop and a 4K Android-powered television. This means that the company is all set to launch the Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G and the Smart TV X Series next week. Xiaomi India has revealed the key specifications of the upcoming smart television on its official website.

Xiaomi has not officially given any details about the soon-to-be launched laptop.

Also ReadRedmiBook Laptop to Launch in India Today: How and Where to Watch the Livestream

Xiaomi Smart TV X Series: Specifications 

Here are the following key features of the Xiaomi Smart TV X:

  • 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch panel sizes

  • The design includes minimal bezels on the televisions

  • TV will support two-pronged stands on each side

  • The tagline “4K, Your New Resolution” confirms 4K resolution for all the models

Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G Laptop: Specifications 

A few of the leaked specifications of the Xiaomi Notebook Pro 120G laptop are as follows:

  • A metallic finish on the outside

  • Backlit keyboard on the inside

  • The thickness of the bezels is not yet confirmed

  • The laptop configurations are unclear

Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G, Smart TV X Series: Price

The Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G is a premium laptop that will soon be introduced in the Indian market. The most expensive laptop in the company’s current portfolio is the Mi Notebook Ultra, which is available for Rs 53,999. The NoteBook Pro is also expected to be priced in the same range.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X Series may come at different prices depending on the different models. The existing X Series includes the Mi TV 5X, which comes in 43-inch, 50-inch, ad 55-inch models.

Also ReadWhatsApp Without Phone, How To Use It on Your PC/Laptop: Step-by-Step Guide

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT