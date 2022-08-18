Hyundai Venue N Line Launch on 6 September: Features, Specs, and Price in India

Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 is all set to launch on 6 September. Check all details here. Image used for representational purposes only.
(Photo Courtesy: Hyundai India)
Hyundai is all set to launch its new upcoming Venue N Line Facelift 2022 soon. The launch date of the Hyundai Venue N Line SUV in India is Tuesday, 6 September 2022. The SUV has been designed on the same platform as the i20 N Line that was introduced in the Indian markets the previous year. The Venue N Line Facelift will flaunt a sporty design with some new and upgraded features that will definitely intrigue the Indian customers.
According to media reports, the upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line will be equipped with a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. The sporty SUV will be available in two variants – N6 and N8.
Let us take a look at the expected features, specifications, and price of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift 2022 in India.
If reports are to be believed, the following features and specs will be found in the Hyundai Venue N Line 2022:
Mechanical Changes: It is known that Hyundai Venue N Line has been designed on the same platform as i20 N Line, but there may be slight mechanical changes including 4 disc brakes for proper stopping, red colour finishing of brake calipers and twin tip mufflers, paddleshifters, better sound engineering, and 3-spoke steering wheel.
Engine: The powertrain of the Venue N Line Facelift SUV will be a 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine. Unlike i20 N line, which has both iMT and DCT, the Hyundai Venue N Line will come with a DCT gearbox only.
Design: A new and updated bumper along with red trims, updated N line grille, sporty look, N line badging, angular inserts, sunroof, and 16” alloy wheels. The new N line SUV will flaunt an N logo and will ditch the classic Hyundai logo.
Interiors: Perforated leatherette seat covers, ambient lighting system, dark colour upholstery, sporty steel pedals and door sills, six airbags, N branded seats, spacious, 8 inch touchscreen, wireless charging, upgraded infotainment system, and Bluelink connected car tech.
The exact price of the Hyundai Venue N Line 2022 will be revealed at the official launch. However, some reports suggest that the price of the Hyundai Venue N Line Facelift in India will be approximately Rs 14.5 to 15.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also speculated that the price of the Venue N Line will be Rs 1 to 1.5 lakh more expensive than the standard model, Hyundai Venue 1.0 turbo, that is currently available in India at an ex-showroom price of Rs 10 to 12.72 lakh.
