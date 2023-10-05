iPhone 15 Pro Overheating Issue To Be Resolved by iOS 17.0.3 Update; Details

The overheating issue in iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max is likely to be resolved soon by the latest iOS 17.0.3 update. According to reports, the new iOS 17.0.3 software update will not only address the overheating problem of iPhone Pro, but also fix bugs and security updates.

According to an official statement released by Apple, "iOS 17 updates improve the stability, performance, or compatibility of your device and are recommended for all users."

After the iPhone 15 series was released in markets, several customers reported the overheating issues of the Pro series across different social media platforms. Some also flagged that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max handsets occasionally turned off because of excessive heating, and the reason could be the new titanium body or USB charging port.