Instagram's New Feature Likely To Allow Users To Repost Other's Posts & Reels

Meta-owned video and photo sharing platform Instagram has come up with a new 'Repost' feature that will allow users to repost the content of other people on their timelines. If reports are to be believed, Instagram has confirmed to TechCrunch that Instagram's upcoming 'Repost' feature is under testing, and once ready, it will allow users to share each other's content.

According to several media reports, the new feature is being tested on Tik Tok also and it is almost the same as tweets being reshared and retweeted by people. Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, first spotted this new feature and posted about the same via a screenshot.

Currently, people can share each other's posts and reels on Instagram through stories and chats only. With the upcoming 'repost' feature, they will be able to share the content of other people on their timeline directly without clicking screenshots or using any third-party applications.