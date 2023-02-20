Instagram & Facebook To Offer Paid Blue Ticks: What if You're Already Verified?

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Instagram & Facebook To Offer Paid Blue Ticks: What if You're Already Verified?

After Twitter Blue, Meta follows suit by rolling out its own subscription service.
Meta could soon let users pay to be verified on Instagram and Facebook, according to the tech giant.

The full package: The paid verification option will be bundled with other user perks into a subscription service called 'Meta Verified', CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday, 19 February.

  • Increased visibility of posts, extra protection from impersonators, and easier access to customer service are also part of the deal

  • For now, Meta Verified is being rolled out in Australia and New Zealand

  • Subscriptions are not yet open for business accounts

The price tag: Meta Verified will start at $11.99 (£9.96) a month for those who access Facebook and Instagram through the web

  • The subscription service will cost $14.99 on iOS devices

Bye bye blue tick? Not quite. The change will not affect previously verified accounts, the tech company reportedly told the BBC.

Yes, but: There would be an increase in visibility for some smaller users who become verified thanks to the paid feature, the report added.

Of note: In order to get verified, Instagram and Facebook usernames will have to match with the name in a government-issued ID.

  • The profile picture of Meta Verified subscribers needs to include their face, the company reportedly said

