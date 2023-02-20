Instagram & Facebook To Offer Paid Blue Ticks: What if You're Already Verified?

Meta could soon let users pay to be verified on Instagram and Facebook, according to the tech giant.
(Photo: iStock)
The full package: The paid verification option will be bundled with other user perks into a subscription service called 'Meta Verified', CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday, 19 February.
Increased visibility of posts, extra protection from impersonators, and easier access to customer service are also part of the deal
For now, Meta Verified is being rolled out in Australia and New Zealand
Subscriptions are not yet open for business accounts
The price tag: Meta Verified will start at $11.99 (£9.96) a month for those who access Facebook and Instagram through the web
The subscription service will cost $14.99 on iOS devices
Bye bye blue tick? Not quite. The change will not affect previously verified accounts, the tech company reportedly told the BBC.
Yes, but: There would be an increase in visibility for some smaller users who become verified thanks to the paid feature, the report added.
Of note: In order to get verified, Instagram and Facebook usernames will have to match with the name in a government-issued ID.
The profile picture of Meta Verified subscribers needs to include their face, the company reportedly said
