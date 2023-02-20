Instagram & Facebook To Offer Paid Blue Ticks: What if You're Already Verified?

Meta could soon let users pay to be verified on Instagram and Facebook, according to the tech giant.

The full package: The paid verification option will be bundled with other user perks into a subscription service called 'Meta Verified', CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced on Sunday, 19 February.

Increased visibility of posts, extra protection from impersonators, and easier access to customer service are also part of the deal

For now, Meta Verified is being rolled out in Australia and New Zealand

Subscriptions are not yet open for business accounts

The price tag: Meta Verified will start at $11.99 (£9.96) a month for those who access Facebook and Instagram through the web