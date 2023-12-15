Instagram Allows Users To Share Two-Second Looping Video Notes; How To Use Here

Instagram is rolling out a feature for users to share video Notes. The app introduced Notes a year back as an update similar to WhatsApp statuses. Earlier, users could only upload text or emojis to their status update. Now, they can upload a two-second looping video Note, which the users can share with mutual followers or their Close Friends. This is one of the features that Instagram plans to introduce soon for its users.

Another leak states that Instagram is testing a new privacy feature that will allow users to decide who can check their likes on posts and reels. On an Instagram support page, the platform stated that users can share small, looping video Notes. It is important to note that the feature was first spotted by TechCrunch. One should know the details.