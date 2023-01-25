Infinix Zero 5G 2023 to be Launched in India on 4 Feb, Check Full Specs Here

Recently the mega Indian online retailer Flipkart announced that Infinix is launching the Note 12i 2022 in India on 25 January 2023 and nearly ten days after the announcement, we get to hear that the company is introducing another smartphone in the Indian market on 4 February- Infinix Zero 5G 2023.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 was unveiled last year, so we already know what to expect. However, Flipkart has also set a promo page on its website to let people know that Infinix has partnered with Marvel Studios and is expected to release an Infinix Zero 5G 2023 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania version to celebrate Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania movie's release scheduled for 17 February 2023.

The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 India launch date has been confirmed by the company itself. The Infinix Zero 5G 2023 debuted earlier in December 2022 and is now heading to India. The Zero 5G 2023 model has an upgraded chipset and storage options and buyers can easily buy it from Flipkart. Let's know more about the specs and features of Infinix zero 5G 2023.