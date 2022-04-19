India Could Get a ‘Skill Gaming’ Regulator To Check Addiction, Money Laundering

Following concerns about money laundering and addiction, the government is considering setting up a regulatory body for watching over the 'skill gaming' industry in India, a Business Standard report suggests.

The moniker of 'game of skill' applies to pay-to-play online games including fantasy sports, like Dream 11 and MPL fantasy cricket, casual games, and card games like rummy or poker, which require some use of skill.

The industry appears to be optimistic about such a move since it could legitimise the sector, remove uncertainty and boost investments, all while safeguarding the interests of players.