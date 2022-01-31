In the Works: IT Ministry's New ID To Rule Them All

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has proposed a new model of “Federated Digital Identities” under which a citizen’s multiple digital IDs can be interlinked, stored, and accessed via one unique ID, The Indian Express reports.

The draft proposal, reviewed by the publication, says that this umbrella digital identity will empower the citizen by “putting her in control of these identities and providing her the option of choosing which one to use for what purpose”.

This “Federated Digital Identity” would also serve as a key to a registry where all different identities could be stored; state and central.