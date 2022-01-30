Journo Arrested for Using Fake Email ID and Signature of UP CM Adityanath

The 41-year-old accused who has been identified as Manoj Kumar Seth is a resident of Bhubaneswar.
(Photo: The Quint)
The IFSO unit of Special Cell arrested a freelance journalist Manoj Kumar Seth for impersonating an MP and purportedly creating a fake email id of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to seek favours from Public Sector Units (PSUs).
The 41-year-old accused who has been identified as Manoj Kumar Seth is a resident of Bhubaneswar. During his interrogation Seth revealed that he is a freelance journalist who published his newspaper – ‘Samaj Aina’ fortnightly.
According to the probe, he created the fake email id and prepared forged letters to seek advertisement support in favour of his local newspapers, such as “TOP News” or “Breaking News”.
The emails and scanned letters with forged signatures of UP CM Yogi Adityanath had been sent to PSUs like Power Grid Corporation of India, ONGC and GAIL India.
Seth is also involved in a case of extortion registered against him at PS Chaliya Ganj, Cuttack on complaint of an executive engineer of PWD, Odisha.