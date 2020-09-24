Here’s How Can You Exchange Your Old Smartphone For a New iPhone

It’s like the good lord at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters heard the prayers of thousands of Apple iPhone users in India as the company has launched an iPhone exchange program in the country through its official online store. The new Apple Trade-In program allows smartphone users to trade in their old phones for a brand new iPhone at a discounted price. But I’m sure you have certain questions regarding this program. Questions like: “Does my phone qualify?”, “How much discount will I get?” among others. So let’s dive right in and answer some of these questions.

Does my phone qualify for Apple’s Trade-In program?

The Apple Trade-In program has been restricted to specific Samsung and OnePlus models in India. You can view the full list of smartphones that can be exchanged here. You will be able to get the best deals on devices like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and 10 Plus. You can also get your Samsung Galaxy A series devices exchanged in this program. Apple has also included select OnePlus devices like OnePlus 7, 7T, 6T and OnePlus 6 in this program. As for Apple iPhone users, you can trade-in your current iPhone (starting from iPhone 5s) and get a new iPhone in return at a discounted price.

How much discount/credit will I get?

When you are ready to buy a new iPhone, Apple will ask you a few questions about the condition of your phone after which it will determine an estimated credit that it can offer. You can get a rebate of up to Rs 36,230 if you exchange a Samsung Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10 Plus depending upon the condition of your device. You can also get an offer for a Galaxy A70. The discount for the same starts at Rs 9,710 as per the website.

Do I need to go to a store to exchange the device?



Thankfully, no. Apple has said that the customer will just have to exchange their old phone when the new iPhone is delivered to them. This way they can ensure contactless delivery from the safety of their homes.

Will I get help clearing data from my old smartphone?

Yes, Apple has said that it will help customers backup or clear old data from the smartphone that they would like to exchange. The trade-in device might have some sensitive or personal information that the customer would want to be deleted or saved without having to factory reset the phone. Even if your iPhone isn’t eligible for the exchange program, Apple has said it will help you recycle the iPhone for free.