Amid Facebook, WhatsApp & Instagram Outage, People Take to Twitter With Memes

Services of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp started coming back online on Tuesday, 5 October, morning after an outage that lasted almost six hours.

The services went down at about 16:00 GMT with users beginning to gain access to the sites at around 22:00.

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks WhatsApp outages, 40 percent users were unable to download the app, 30 percent had trouble in sending messages and 22 percent had problems with the web version.

People took to DownDetector as they were welcomed with "sorry something went wrong" error message from Facebook and Instagram.