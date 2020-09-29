Here’s How You Secure Your WhatsApp Account Against Social Hacking

WhatsApp was launched back in 2009 and ever since then, it’s gone on to become the largest messaging platform that people use today. Catering to more than 2.5 billion users globally, it’s the go-to communication platform for many smartphone users.

Being a popular messaging platform, WhatsApp has also attracted a lot of rogue elements in the form of hackers that try to steal sensitive information by means of social hacking.

If you want to make sure that you don’t fall victim to such a threat, you need to secure your WhatsApp account. Here’s how you can do it.

Never Share Your Six-Digit Activation Code

To activate your Whatsapp account, you will need a six-digit activation code which WhatsApp sends to your phone number. If that code falls into the wrong hands, the hacker can lock you out of your own account and use your account/phone number to message other people. Which is why, never share your WhatsApp activation code with anyone.

Secure Using Two-Step Verification

WhatsApp constantly keeps pushing out security updates for its users and one such security feature that can help protect against social hacking is two-step verification. You can activate this security feature by going to WhatsApp Settings>Account>Two-step verification and then tapping on Enable.

WhatsApp will then ask you to enter a six-digit pin which you will have to enter every time you register your phone number with WhatsApp.