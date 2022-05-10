GST Council Mulling 28% Tax on Crypto, at Par With Tax on Betting, Casinos

In what could further dampen the mood of crypto investors in the country, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) council is mulling a 28 percent tax on cryptocurrencies, at par with the current GST on casinos, betting and lottery, multiple media reports claimed on Monday, 9 May.

The services such as crypto mining along with sales and purchases are likely to attract the 28 percent GST if the proposal goes through in the next GST meeting, according to reports.

The date of the next GST meeting is yet to be finalised.