Poco Pad Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications, Price and More

Tech giant Poco is all set to launch Poco Pad, its first tablet in India soon. According to reports, the upcoming Poco Pad will be a rebranded version of Redmi Pad Pro 5G. A promotional banner of the tablet was recently spotted on Flipkart, indicating that it may be launching soon.
The Poco Pad was unveiled in May along with the Poco F6 series globally, but no date has been set for its Indian launch yet. It will, however, be available via e-commerce giant Flipkart. The poster on Flipkart bears a similar image to the marketing images of the Poco Pad.
There have been a few teasers about the possible launch date of the Poco Pad in India. Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon and the company's Brand Marketing Head-AI, Varun Nair, had previously indicated that it may launch by August. It is possible that more details about the launch will be shared in the coming days.
There is no information yet about the exact launch date of Poco Pad in India. However, if reports are to be believed, the tablet may arrive in August.
The global variant of Poco pad (8GB + 256GB) is available at approximately Rs 27,500. Therefore, it is anticipated that the Indian version may be a bit cheaper. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
Based on the global variant, following may be the features and specifications of the forthcoming Poco Pad in India.
A 12.1-inch 120Hz 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a built-in Wi-Fi 6 module.
8MP cameras on the back and front.
Quad speaker backed by Dolby Atmos.
The tablet weighs 571g and measures 280 x 181.85 x 7.52mm in size.
Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port.
The Poco Pad is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2.
The tablet supports Android 14-based HyperOS.
The tablet packs a 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support.
