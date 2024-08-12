Poco Pad Launch in India: Expected Features, Specifications, Price and More

Tech giant Poco is all set to launch Poco Pad, its first tablet in India soon. According to reports, the upcoming Poco Pad will be a rebranded version of Redmi Pad Pro 5G.​ A promotional banner of the tablet was recently spotted on Flipkart, indicating that it may be launching soon.

The Poco Pad was unveiled in May along with the Poco F6 series globally, but no date has been set for its Indian launch yet. It will, however, be available via e-commerce giant Flipkart. The poster on Flipkart bears a similar image to the marketing images of the Poco Pad.

There have been a few teasers about the possible launch date of the Poco Pad in India. Poco India Head Himanshu Tandon and the company's Brand Marketing Head-AI, Varun Nair, had previously indicated that it may launch by August. It is possible that more details about the launch will be shared in the coming days.