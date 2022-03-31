Google Pay Launches 'Tap to Pay' Feature for UPI Payments, Know the Details

Tap to Pay feature is launched for Android users by Google Pay.
(Photo: iStock)
Popular payment platform Google Pay has officially launched the 'Tap to Pay' UPI-based payment system. The feature is launched in collaboration with Pine Labs.
This feature is similar to the payment done via some debit and credit cards. It will not take much time to make payments with the help of the Tap to Pay feature.
One can make payments by using any Pine Labs Android POS terminal across the nation.
To make the payment process successful, you just have to tap your smartphone on the POS terminal.
Most people have questions regarding how they can use the brand new Tap to Pay feature by Google Pay.
We have a detailed guideline that can help the users activate the Tap to Pay feature on their phones and make payments seamlessly.
The users need to make sure that their smartphones have NFC (Near Field Communication) tag. It is hardware equipment that allows the feature to work on the device.
Therefore, the NFC tag on the smartphone is extremely crucial to use this feature.
The Tap to Pay feature is only available on Android phones for now. There are no details on the iOS version yet.
Steps to enable NFC:
Go to Settings on your phone.
Find the NFC toggle and turn it on.
You can also go to the 'Search Settings' bar and type NFC.
Now turn on NFC by tapping on it.
Make a payment using NFC:
Unlock your smartphone.
Tap your phone on the POS terminal.
The Google Pay app will automatically open on your phone.
Confirm the amount that needs to be paid.
Click on Proceed.
Payment will be done.