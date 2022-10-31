Google Acquired 'Alter', An Artificial Intelligence Avatar Startup; Details

According to TechCrunch, tech giant Google has acquired 'Alter' – an artificial intelligence (AI) Avatar startup – for about $100 million USD with an intention to amp up its content game and compete with TikTok.

Alter is a platform that employs AI tools to help social media brands and users to express their virtual identity and now it has been acquired by Google. According to several media reports, Google had acquired Alter, an AI Avatar Startup, two months back. However, they have not released any official statement regarding the same yet.

Reportedly, some of the top executives of Alter have updated their LinkedIn profiles mentioning their collaboration with Google. However, they have not specifically hinted towards the acquisition. As per several media reports, a Google spokesperson has confirmed the acquisition of Alter by Google but has denied to unveil further details about the financial and transaction details.