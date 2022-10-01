Google's CEO Pichai Heralded As Supporter Of Immigrants, Dreamers, And Refugees

Google global CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google and Alphabet's CEO, Sundar Pichai, said the technology giant has supported immigrants, Dreamers, and refugees because it is a cause that has been deeply embedded in Google's DNA.
The Indian American CEO personally cares deeply about this cause.
Pichai was awarded the Atlantic Council's Global Citizen Award in New York City earlier this week. The Washington DC based think tank chose Pichai as the award recipient for his "leading the company's efforts to respond to Russia's aggression and support refugees and displaced people throughout the world."
Pichai was among five who were recognised at the awards ceremony on September 19, at the backdrop of the United Nations General Assembly.
Others who were honoured included the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, and Forest Whitaker, an Academy Award-winning actor and UNESCO's special envoy for peace and reconciliation, as per a report by the American Bazaar.
Pichai shared his personal story of having immigrated to the US more than two decades ago.
Pichai became the co-chair the CEO Council for Welcome.us, which is a non-profit organization focused on welcoming Afghan and Ukrainian newcomers to the US. He remembered his journey as an immigrant adding that the people who made him feel welcome made it easier for him to call US as much his home as India once was.
The CEO Council will focus on helping refugees with initial resettlement, match people with jobs and raise awareness. With more than a hundred million people displaced from their homes, Pichai noted, that the need of the hour was to create solutions that can be repeated and scaled.
