Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Win Weapons For 17 August 2023

Check out the list of Garena FF MAX Redeem codes below for 17 August 2023
Check the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Thursday, 17 August 2023.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Garena Free Fire MAX is a new and advanced version of the most popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The old and original version of the game was banned in India by the Indian government.

Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day at midnight on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. Regular players know the importance of these codes that help them win different types of free rewards like skins for characters, weapons, and other freebies.

Players must know that they can use each code only once and Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.

List of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 August 2023

  • FHYNTR67RKJNVXS

  • FJU76ATGFE4RNJM

  • FTKGIHOBUYVCFKR

  • FO596IKYMHKLOPV

  • FOC9ISYHGATE2D3

  • FVGE4HRJGUVTGCF

  • FVBSNEJMK4T8UGY

  • FVHNCK5YHGTNMK

  • FBOVIFUYHTNYMUK

  • FHJLNO9IB8GRHJ5

  • FK6LY7O8ULIJHLG

  • FOI87UY6TFQG2Y3

  • FT4GYTT6HHJI8Y9

  • FIEI5YR5FTE65R6

How To Earn Rewards From Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes?

  • Visit the official rewards website at reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one by one and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be mailed to you.

