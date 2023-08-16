Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today: Win Weapons For 17 August 2023

Garena Free Fire MAX is a new and advanced version of the most popular battle royale game Garena Free Fire. The old and original version of the game was banned in India by the Indian government.

Garena Free Fire MAX game updates 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes every day at midnight on its official redemption website, reward.ff.garena.com. Regular players know the importance of these codes that help them win different types of free rewards like skins for characters, weapons, and other freebies.

Players must know that they can use each code only once and Invalid or expired codes can not be redeemed to win freebies. All codes have an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours.