Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Free Items on 8 October

Registered players can begin claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 8 October 2023. Players must note that the active redeem codes list is updated at midnight on the website - reward.ff.garena.com so they can claim them in the morning. According to the rules shared by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, the first five hundred players to claim the active codes will get access to free in-game items. You must claim them soon.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 8 October, will help you claim exclusive weapons, rewards, characters, etc., which are not available to players with free accounts. You can use these items during your turn in the battle royale game to defeat your enemies. New players must create their accounts to claim the active codes daily.