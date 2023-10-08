Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How to Win Free Items on 8 October

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Sunday, 8 October 2023 here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
Registered players can begin claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 8 October 2023. Players must note that the active redeem codes list is updated at midnight on the website - reward.ff.garena.com so they can claim them in the morning. According to the rules shared by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, the first five hundred players to claim the active codes will get access to free in-game items. You must claim them soon.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 8 October, will help you claim exclusive weapons, rewards, characters, etc., which are not available to players with free accounts. You can use these items during your turn in the battle royale game to defeat your enemies. New players must create their accounts to claim the active codes daily.
When the original Garena Free Fire game was banned by the Government of India, people in the country started downloading Free Fire MAX. Soon, it became one of the most downloaded games on the Google PlayStore app.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Sunday, 8 October 2023, are mentioned here for those players who are looking for them:
FUKT78KITQRE4D3
FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
FHUUJ67TU6F6BDM
FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
FR5JGY76UYT67Y6
FG7TY6H6YHR565H
Here are the simple and easy steps you should follow to claim the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 8 October, online:
Go to the official website of Garena Free Fire MAX - reward.ff.garena.com.
Find the redemption link on the homepage and click on it.
Enter your social media credentials carefully in the given space and submit.
Paste any one of the redeem codes to win rewards.
Click on OK after completing the steps.
Go to your in-game mail section to find all the collected rewards, weapons, and other Free Fire items today.
