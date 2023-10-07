Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 7 October: Steps To Earn Free Rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 7 October 2023 to win free gifts and rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Saturday is now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Garena FF codes comprise 12-character, alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Saturday, 7 October 2023.
FY76TSGEFBR8N5T
FMYKHIBYHGF4BRH
FJM5KT6LYOUIKJM
FKLIUYTAQERDF3V
FBG4HN5TUGGYTGD
FBN4RMJ5KT6YIUM
FKT5LYHIOUBHVNF
FR5TLYOIUJMK876
FG7TY6H6YHR565H
FKLOIK8TGUU7UXY
F6T5AR4ED82FVG3
FHN4T6TDHIGGBDM
FUKT78KITQRE4D3
FVRBTGHUB7YHUVT
FGBNHRJKTINYKHM
FBPGT0OIK7ULJO0
FN9BI8UCHGSKY6Q
F5TRE23C4FVRBJV
To win extra freebies like complimentary items, you can use the following codes within 24 hours, after which they will become invalid.
FENRKT56LYO7I8H
FUYFJKDRO536I7U
FLOH9IFU76ST5RE
FF3F67UZA5Q4D2C
F3VB4RHJTUYTGBD
FHJRU57TYHFNOT9
FDQV2GBH4ERKTIY
FUY654RED32CFVB
FG4H5TY8HIUYUY7
FHUYGVCBN6GDMER
F5IT6UJH4GMVKLO
FI9DR8UH86JYMUL
FNHJRTYJN6T7UT7
FIKMUJP0O9IFLRU
FKPONLKCLXOI8U7
F65A4RQD2FV9G3H
F5TKIG8U7Y0VGDB
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
