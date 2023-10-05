Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 5 October 2023: How To Win Freebies Today

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 5 October 2023 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items.

Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users.