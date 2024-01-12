Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Freebies on 12 January 2024

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today: Earn Freebies on 12 January 2024

Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 January 2024 below along with the steps to claim them.
Shivangani Singh
Tech News
Updated:

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for today, 12 January 2024, here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Check the Garena Free Fire MAX active redeem codes list for today, 12 January 2024, here.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 12 January 2024 have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.

The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fir MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The active codes can only be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. In case you fail to claim the codes today, you must wait for the new list. Also, each code has a validity of 12 to 18 hours, after which they can not be redeemed to earn free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 January 2024

  • F76YHGJ1UGYTF5.

  • FFICJGW9NKYT.

  • FAGTFQRDE1XCF.

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2.

  • FF9MJ31CXKRG.

  • NPYFATT3HGSQ

  • ZZZ76NT3PDSH

  • MCPW2D2WKWF2

  • XZJZE25WEFJ

  • V427K98RUCHZ

  • UVX9PYZV54AC

  • FFCMCPSJ99S3

  • 6KWMFJVMQQYG

  • BR43FMAPYEZZ

  • EYH2W3XK8UPG

  • MCPW2D1U3XA3

  • FFCMCPSUYUY7E

  • FFCMCPSEN5MX

Characters:

  • PCNF5CQBAJLK

Gloo wall skins:

  • FFAC2YXE6RF2

  • FFCMCPSBN9CU

  • FFBBCVQZ4MWA

Vouchers

  • XFW4Z6Q882WY

  • 4TPQRDQJHVP4

  • WD2ATK3ZEA55

  • E2F86ZREMK49

  • HHNAT6VKQ9R7

  • TDK4JWN6RD6

  • HFNSJ6W74Z48

  • 2FG94YCW9VMV

  • FFDBGQWPNHJX

  • V44ZZ5YY7CBS

Pets

  • U8S47JGJH5MG

  • VNY3MQWNKEGU

  • FFIC33NTEUKA

  • ZZATXB24QES8

  • FTGBHFTHYR566GRK

  • FYHDBGTDTYHGR5FH

  • FVYHFT6HYJT67LYP

  • FDYHGBNE5RDTGE87

  • FRJNTR67UH675Y4E

  • FKJIT67UWEYHT4H4

  • FRYHGVTWFBUE45HS

  • F6GHTR6YHR6GRGYU

  • FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK

  • FYHJMKRT76HYR56C

  • FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI

  • FYHJTY7UKJT678U4

  • F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57

  • FR45TEYHBTGFEDG3

  • FKY89OLKJFH56GRG

  • FUTYJT5I78OI5CF2

  • FUKTY7UJIE56RYHI

  • FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today?

Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Friday, 12 January 2024

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Published: 12 Jan 2024,07:52 AM IST

