Kerala Lottery Result Today, 11 January: Karunya Plus KN 504 Result Out; Details

Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 504 is declared on 11 January, on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 504 draw on Thursday, 11 January 2024, can be downloaded from the official website - keralalotteries.com. One should note that the live result is announced on the aforementioned website after 3 pm by the State Lottery Department of Kerala. You are requested to check and download the results from the site carefully if you want to know the winners for today. Make sure to stay alert on the lottery result date.
The Kerala lottery result today for Karunya Plus KN 504 on Thursday, 11 January, will be released in a PDF form for those who want to save a copy. One should note that the lottery sambad PDF can be downloaded after 4 pm from the website - keralalotteries.com. It is important to check the live result before that.
The State Lottery Department of Kerala announces the Karunya Plus KN draw results every Thursday. You must stay alert on the result dates if you are taking part in the draws. After the results are out, a few selected winners can claim the prize money from the department.
Let's take a look at the Kerala lottery Karunya Plus KN 504 draw prize money list for Thursday, 11 January 2024, here:
First Prize: Rs 80,00,000
Second Prize: Rs 10,00,000
Third Prize: Rs 1,00,000
Fourth Prize: Rs 5000
Fifth Prize: Rs 1000
Sixth Prize: Rs 500
Seventh Prize: Rs 100
Here are the easy steps you should know to download the Kerala lottery result for Karunya Plus KN 504 today, Thursday, 11 January, online:
Browse through the official website of the State Lottery Department of Kerala - keralalotteries.com to find the active result PDF link.
Tap on the option that states "Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 504" under the results section.
The lottery PDF file will open on a new page and you can check the list of lucky winners.
Download the result from the website and save a copy for your reference.
