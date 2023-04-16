Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today on 16 April: Win Free Rewards & Gifts

Here is the list of all active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 16 April 2023 to earn free rewards and gifts.
The list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for Sunday, 16 April are now available on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com.
Garena FF codes comprise of 12-character alphanumeric redemption codes with capital letters and numbers. These codes can be utilised to get free rewards, including skins for characters, weapons, and other items.
After Garena Free Fire was banned by the Indian government, the multiplayer battle royale game Garena Free Fire Max gained popularity in the country.
Garena Free Fire Max codes are updated daily on the rewards page. These codes can be used only once and have an expiry limit of up to 12 to 18 hours, after which they become invalid. Players must remember that invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed to earn freebies.
Here is the list of Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, 16 April 2023. All these codes are working. Each code can be used only once to earn free rewards and gifts.
4ST1ZTBE2RP9
X99TK56XDJ4X
FFCMCPSJ99S3
MCPW3D28VZD6
ZZZ76NT3PDSH
XZJZE25WEFJJ
V427K98RUCHZ
FFICJGW9NKYT
XUW3FNK7AV8N
B3G7A22TWDR7X
FF7MUY4ME6SC
8F3QZKNTLWBZ
WEYVGQC3CT8Q
GCNVA2PDRGRZ
J3ZKQ57Z2P2P
Go to the official rewards website, reward.ff.garena.com
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want
