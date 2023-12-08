Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today, 8 December 2023: How To Win Weapons

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 8 December 2023, are here.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 8 December 2023, are available on the redemption website. Claim any one of the active codes as soon as possible from: reward.ff.garena.com, before they expire. The codes expire after a few hours and one has to wait for the new codes the next day.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today are active now and they will be available to the first five hundred players. The ones who want to claim the codes should follow all the rules. The codes are available only to the registered players so you should create your account.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a better and upgraded version of the Free Fire game. The server is the same for both versions so you can use your old login details to claim the codes. The upgraded version is popular across the globe.
Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 8 December 2023, here:
FKY89OLKJFH56GRG
FUTYJT5I78OI78F2
F3BG4N5MTK6YLHOI
FBVFTYJHR67UY4IT
FHFTY67URT6HGSU4
FDYGTH6R567UE56K
FYH6T7YJUT67UUTH
FNJU87RIU6Y56YIU
FV7YFHDN4M496LYP
F6T78KJHGSERFF87
FRJNTR67UH675Y4E
FUYFTHUJR67URYH4
F7UHYFRT67URU34S
FOGFUYJN67UR6OBI
FV7CYTGDRTUNMJEK
FYHR6TYHJ67YJ7TC
F6Y6FHRTJ67YHR57
FDYHR6Y7SUR674U3
Here are the simple and easy steps you should follow while claiming the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes
Go to reward.ff.garena.com to go through the codes for today.
Tap on the redemption box link and key in your social media credentials to access the codes.
Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list into the box.
Cross-check the code and tap on submit. Click on OK to complete the process.
Go to your in-game mail section to see if you have received the freebies and weapons.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)