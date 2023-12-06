Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 7 December 2023: Claim Rewards & Gifts

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 7 December 2023, are available on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com for all interested players. You can enter your login credentials and then claim the active codes of your choice to collect rewards, weapons, freebies, and other in-game items. Registered players should claim the codes as soon as they are updated because they are available for a limited time. One should follow all the rules if they want freebies.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 7 December, were updated after midnight and players can start their day by claiming any one of them. Please note that the codes are distributed on a first-come-first-serve basis and the first five hundred players to claim them will win gifts. Go through the rules on the website – reward.ff.garena.com.