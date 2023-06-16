Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the Active Codes for 16 June

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: Check the Active Codes for 16 June

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 16 June 2023: Check out the list of codes on reward.ff.garena.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Friday, 16 June, will help you win freebies.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

Players can start claiming the active Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 June 2023, online. You have to log in to your account on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com – to access the active codes list today. Please remember that you have limited hours to claim the active codes before they expire so you have to be quick. All registered players can win free gifts after they redeem the active codes for Friday from the site.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 June, will help you claim various rewards, weapons, freebies, diamonds, stickers, and characters. Go to the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com – to know the rules of the codes and the steps to claim them. You have to be a registered player to claim the MAX redeem codes Friday.

The codes are updated by the developer of the game, 111 Dots Studio, every day after the existing ones expire. You have to be among the first five-hundred players to use the codes otherwise they will be invalid.

It is important to note that the steps to claim the codes are very simple. You have to keep your login credentials near you before claiming the active codes today. Nobody can claim the codes without logging in to their accounts.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes List: 16 June 2023

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Friday, 16 June 2023, is stated below for all the players:

FFCMCPSJ99S3

MCPW3D28VZD6

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

XZJZE25WEFJJ

V427K98RUCHZ

B3G7A22TWDR7X

6KWMFJVMQQYG

3IBBMSL7AK8G

J3ZKQ57Z2P2P

GCNVA2PDRGRZ

4ST1ZTBE2RP9

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 16 June 2023: Steps to Claim

Let's take a look at the easy steps all players must follow if they wish to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Friday, 16 June:

  • Visit the redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com to find the active codes list.

  • Tap on the active redemption link available on the website to log in.

  • Provide your registered social media details. You can use your Facebook, Twitter, or any other credentials to log in.

  • Copy and paste any one of the active codes into the text box to redeem it.

  • Click on Confirm once you are done and go to the next step.

  • Tap on OK to complete the redemption.

  • Check your mail section for the codes.

