Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes, 15 June 2023: Know How To Win Diamonds Today

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 June 2023: You can claim the codes from reward.ff.garena.com.
Raajwrita Dutta
Tech News
Published:

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 15 June 2023 are here.

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 15 June 2023, can be claimed from the official redemption site – reward.ff.garena.com. Registered players must claim the active codes for Thursday within the next twelve hours before all of them expire. You have to be among the first five-hundred players to claim them so you can win free rewards, weapons, bundles, characters, stickers, freebies, skins, etc. It is important to know the correct steps to use the MAX redeem codes.

The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 15 June 2023, are available on the official redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com – only. You must not claim the codes available on other sites because they can be incorrect. One should note that incorrect or invalid codes will not help you claim free in-game items that you can use later.

The Free Fire MAX codes have made the online game extremely popular among gamers in the country because they have access to a unique range of in-game items. Only registered players can use these items and players with free accounts cannot claim any of them.

The adventure-driven multiplayer battle royale game is a hit among gamers in India in the absence of PUBG Mobile. The Government of India has banned PUBG and the original Free Fire so players cannot download them.

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: 15 June 2023

Let's take a look at the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for Thursday, 15 June 2023, here:

FFCMCPSUYUY7E

EYH2W3XK8UPG

UVX9PYZV54AC

BR43FMAPYEZZ

8F3QZKNTLWBZ

WEYVGQC3CT8Q

HNC95435FAGJ

ZZZ76NT3PDSH

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, 15 June 2023: Steps to Claim

Here is the step-by-step process you must follow to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Thursday, 15 June 2023:

  • First, visit the official redemption website of the MAX game – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Tap on the redemption link and provide your registered social media details to log in to your account.

  • Copy and paste any one of the active codes into the text box.

  • Verify the code before tapping on submit.

  • Click on OK to finish the process.

  • Go to your in-game mail section to check the rewards and free gifts that you can use during your turn.

