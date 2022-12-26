Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today: How To Win Rewards on 26 December

Know the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 26 December 2022.
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 26 December 2022, are updated on the official redemption website. Players who are excited to claim the redeem codes for today are requested to go to the website - reward.ff.garena.com and claim them immediately. The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes are updated at midnight on the website so registered players can claim them early in the morning to win free gifts, rewards, skins, and characters in the game.
Garena Free Fire MAX is a better and upgraded version of the Garena Free Fire, which is a multiplayer battle royale game. The rewards and freebies help players to defeat their enemies so the redeem codes are beneficial. Go to reward.ff.garena.com and check the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes list for today, Monday, 26 December, before you claim them.
The redeem codes are helpful to all those players who want to win gifts and freebies in the multiplayer game. You have to be a registered Free Fire player to claim the redeem codes otherwise you will not be able to access them.
Here is the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 26 December 2022, that you can claim to win freebies, rewards, and weapons:
FGT6KUYGT3RJBN
JI1UYTY87KUDEX
EQ12QVXGTCXUY
IOL809LOKMNDFR
VFVCSAQGG12GTC
FVBHTYI7980P8
OGFDNHRFDASR3
42TGNJT7KI89OP
90OBSDTRBGSDA
XCBNR67YH824T
UHBJ67UJGT432
Q4XOLHJVGTRYX
DSZER5E4IK7RQ
2DFCGNTHJ7KI8
0P98HGFCKBVTY
Let's take a look at the simple steps to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, Monday, 26 December:
Visit the website - reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your registered account on the redemption website by providing your social media details.
The redemption page will display on your screen.
Copy and paste any one of the codes from the list into the text box.
Tap on submit and then click on OK to confirm the process.
The rewards and gifts for Monday will be available in your in-game mail section within the next twenty-four hours.
