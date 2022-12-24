Wordle 554 Answer for 25 December 2022 - Hints and Clues To Find Solution

Wordle 554 Answer for 25 December 2022 is mentioned below. Check out the hints & clues to find the word of the day.
Wordle 554 Answer for Sunday, 25 December 2022: Are you excited to solve today's Wordle level? Well, some days finding Wordle answer could literally freak you out but do not worry, we have got your back. With the help of our online hints and clues, you would be able to solve the Wordle 554 level today in a jiffy. Even if you won't crack the Wordle answer today, we will provide the answer at the end of this post.
Wordle is an online puzzle game owned by The New York Times. The game updates new levels everyday for players to keep them hooked to the platform. Users have to find a five letter of the day within few chances. Right answer will let them earn a daily score while a wrong answer will break the winning streak.
Let us solve today's Wordle answer.
Here's the list of hints & clues for Wordle 554 on Sunday, 25 December 2022.
The answer today starts with the letter 'E'.
The answer ends with the letter 'A'.
There is no repeated letter in Wordle 554 answer.
Two vowels 'E' and 'A' are present in Wordle answer today.
Words like 'Additional' and 'More' are the synonyms of today's Wordle answer.
Players who could not crack the Wordle answer today must not feel disappointed because we have got the solution for them. The answer to Wordle 554 on Sunday, 25 December 2022 is:
EXTRA
