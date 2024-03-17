Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 17 March 2024: Steps To Claim Free Rewards

Know how to claim the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for 17 March 2024.
(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)
The Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for Sunday, 17 March 2024, have been updated on the rewards page, reward.ff.garena.com. Players must know that the codes can be used to win freebies like skins, weapons, diamonds, gold, and in-game items. Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire.
The game was introduced in India after Garena Free Fire was banned in the country along with many other applications. Currently, Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users. Each code can be redeemed only once. Invalid or expired codes cannot be used to win freebies. There is an expiry limit of 12 to 18 hours for all the Garena Free Fire MAX codes.
Check out the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes below for Sunday, 17 March 2024.
FVBERFJUVYTSRF4
FIRUYHGFBCNI8S7
FWUYEGTBRTGNBK
FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI
FY6STWRFG4585AR4
FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT
FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73
FGBW3REGFBI7345
FJ8FG7BSJU6YT3R
FFEV1BHUA7Q6TGH
FERTY9IHK6OV98U
FZ7YTA5Q4RED2C3
F8FXTHR8KIUHWG4
FGT5RFVDERFVSER
FYTGDSB4E4576JYH
Follow below steps to redeem the Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes on Sunday, 17 March 2024.
Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.
Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.
A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.
Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.
Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.
Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.
