Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 March 2024: Win Diamond, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 March 2024: Win Diamond, Skins & More

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 15 March 2024 are listed below. Claim to win freebies.
Saima Andrabi
Tech News
Published:

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 March 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.

|

(Photo Courtesy: ff.garena.com)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 15 March 2024. Gold, Diamond, Skins, and more freebies.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Codes for 15 March 2024: Garena Free Fire MAX is a revamped version of Garena Free Fire. The game gained immense popularity in India after the government banned Garena Free Fire along with several other applications. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem codes are daily updated on the official website, reward.ff.garena.com. Players have to claim these codes to unlock various freebies like Diamond, Gold, Skins, Characters, Weapons, and more. All these free game items help in winning the difficult levels of the game.

The developer of Garena Free Fire MAX game, 111 Dots Studio, has established guidelines for obtaining the redemption codes. The 12-character alphanumeric Garena codes can be claimed by 500 registered gamers per day. Each code has an expiry limit of 12-18 hours, after which they become inactive.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 14 March 2024: How To Claim Free Rewards?

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today

Here is the list of Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Friday, 15 March 2024.

  • FI8GUYHGBNKI8U73

  • FY4TGBRNF39KIUYD

  • FTAG4F5BT1KI8UKT

  • FYOH98U75YTR7FGG

  • FJI4U5HYTNFJKC8U

  • F7YTGE45NTJKIGUJ

  • FHNSJUA11RQ2FDCV

  • F3BERNFJUCYTSRAF

  • F5DCV3B4N5JIG8U7

  • FYTGDSB4E4576JYH

  • F80JEU5YFH6GBDNE

  • FUHRN31YRHYNM9KI

  • FY6STWRFG4585AR4

  • FF2BN8VJNCDRK5OT

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes: Claim Gold, Diamonds & More on 13 March 2024
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today

Follow below steps to redeem Garena Free Fire MAX codes on Friday, 15 March 2024.

  • Go to the official rewards website – reward.ff.garena.com.

  • Log in to your any of the registered accounts like Gmail, Apple, Twitter, and Facebook.

  • A list of Free Fire codes will be displayed on your computer screen.

  • Copy the codes one at a time and paste them in the dialogue box.

  • Hit the submit option and click on the confirm button.

  • Your free rewards and weapons will be sent to your game's mailbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Also ReadGarena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for 12 March 2024: Win Free Gold, Skins & More

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT